Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday killed two suspected militants in a gunfight in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, PTI reported.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the deceased militants, Ishfaq Ah Ganie of Anantnag district and Yawar Ayub Dar of Awantipora town, were linked to the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

They were involved in several terror crime cases, the inspector general of police (Kashmir zone) said.

A search and cordon operation was launched based on specific inputs, an official told PTI.

The police said they recovered incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, from the militants.