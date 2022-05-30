The Nepal Army on Monday physically located the crash site of the private airplane that had gone missing soon after it took off from the tourist town of Pokhara on Sunday, PTI reported.

The plane, operated by Tara Air, had 22 persons on board, including four Indians. It was heading towards the mountain town of Jomsom. The toll due to the accident is yet to be ascertained, but some of the bodies found are beyond recognition, Nepal Police inspector Raj Kumar Tamang said, according to ANI

On Sunday evening, Nepalese authorities had launched a rescue operation after locals confirmed that the plane had crashed. However, rescue officials had to put off their work due to bad weather conditions.

On Monday morning, Brigadier General Narayan Silwal, a Nepal Army spokesperson said that the plane had been located in the Sanosware area of Mustang district’s Thasang division.

Police inspector Tamang said that a team of the force has reached the spot.

The 9N-AET Twin Otter plane had gone missing soon after it took off from the tourist town of Pokhara for the mountain town of Jomsom at 9.55 am local time on Sunday. The plane had lost contact with the airport tower at 10.07 am in the Ghodepani area, according to the country’s civil aviation authority. It was supposed to reach Jomsom at 10.15 am.

The four Indian passengers on the plane were identified as Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Dhanush Tripathi, Ritika Tripathi and Vaibhawi Tripathi. All were members of the same family.

Apart from the Indians, the plane was carrying 13 Nepalis, two Germans and three crew members.

Heavy rainfall has been reported in the region over the last couple of days but flights have been operating normally.