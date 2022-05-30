Ink was thrown at Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait during an event in Bengaluru on Monday, ANI reported.

#WATCH Black ink thrown at Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at an event in Bengaluru, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/HCmXGU7XtT — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

The incident happened when Tikait was addressing a press conference on a sting operation in which a Karnataka farmers’ leader was allegedly caught asking for money, NDTV reported.

Three persons have been detained in connection with the incident, the police said, reported ANI.

Tikait claimed that no security was provided to him by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

“This [ink attack] has been done in collusion with the government,” he alleged.