Seven persons were killed in a collision between a truck and an ambulance in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on Friday, ANI reported.

The accident happened on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway as the ambulance hit a road divider after which it collided with the truck, NDTV reported.

A family of six members, including one who was ill, was returning from the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, in the ambulance.

“All seven people in the ambulance, including the driver, died,” Rohit Singh Sajwan, Senior Superintendent of Police Bareilly told ANI. “The bodies have been sent for postmortem.”