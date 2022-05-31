Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, was on Tuesday sent to the Enforcement Directorate custody till June 9, Live Law reported.

He was taken into custody on Monday evening under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after questioning.

The agency had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party leader in connection with the matter in 2018.

In April this year, the Enforcement Directorate had attached immovable property worth Rs 4.81 crore allegedly belonging to companies linked to Jain and his relatives. The companies are Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Indo Metal Impex Private Limited, Paryas Infosolutions Private Limited, Manglayatan Projects Private Limited and JJ Ideal Estate Private Limited.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that these are shell companies and that money routed through them was used for buying land or for repaying loans taken for purchasing agricultural land in and around Delhi.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party has called the decision to arrest Jain a political move ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the case against his colleague was fake and politically motivated.

In May 2018, the Central Bureau of Investigation had also filed a case against Jain, in which it had accused the minister of engaging in corruption in the hiring of a creative team for the public works department. Jain also holds the public works department portfolio in the Delhi government.

However, earlier this year, it filed a closure report before a Delhi court, citing lack of evidence.