The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in an alleged money laundering case, ANI reported.

In April, the agency had attached immovable property worth Rs 4.81 crore allegedly belonging to companies linked to Jain and his relatives, according to The Indian Express. The companies are Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Indo Metal Impex Private Limited, Paryas Infosolutions Private Limited, Manglayatan Projects Private Limited and JJ Ideal Estate Private Limited.

The agency had questioned Jain in connection with the matter in 2018.

The Enforcement Directorate alleged that these were shell companies and that money routed through them was used for buying land or for repaying loans taken for buying agricultural land in and around Delhi.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister criticised the Enforcement Directorate’s move to arrest his colleague. “He’ll be released in few days as case is bogus,” he said in a tweet.

In May 2018, the Central Bureau of Investigation had also filed a case against Jain, in which it had accused him of engaging in corruption in the hiring of a creative team for the public works department, according to PTI. Jain also holds the public works department portfolio in the Delhi government.

However, earlier this year, it filed a closure report before a Delhi court, citing lack of evidence.