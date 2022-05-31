Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the leader of a criminal gang, on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking security arrangements if the Punjab Police take him into custody, Live Law reported.

Bishnoi told the court that he fears that the police may kill him in a fake encounter.

The Punjab Police have alleged that a gang led by Bishnoi was behind the murder of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday.

Bishnoi is facing several cases, including murder and attempt to murder, and is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. His gang is active in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, according to India Today.

The gang is alleged to have been involved in extorting money from the liquor mafia, Punjabi musicians and other influential persons.

On Monday, Bishnoi had filed an application before a Delhi court seeking a direction to jail authorities not to hand him over to the Punjab Police, according to PTI. The court, however, refused to entertain the petition.

Bishnoi, in his petition before the High Court, claimed that the Punjab Police was falsely implicating him in Moose Wala’s murder. He demanded that Tihar Jail authorities should inform his lawyers before any police force takes him into custody.

“The petitioner...is entitled to fair and true investigation and fair trial, and the prosecution is expected to play a balanced role in the trial of a crime,” he said in the petition. “The investigation should be judicious, fair, transparent and expeditious and the investigating authority shall ensure the safety of the life of any accused person.”

Moose Wala was shot dead in the Jahawarke village of Mansa district in Punjab on Sunday evening. Two others were injured after the assailants opened fire at a jeep Moose Wala was travelling in. The attack took place just a day after the Punjab government temporarily cut back security cover for Moose Wala and 423 other persons.

On Monday, Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra had said at a press conference that a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang named Lucky has taken responsibility for the killing.