Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known by his stage name KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, PTI reported. He was 53 years old.

KK died shortly after performing at a concert at the city’s Nazrul Manch auditorium. The singer collapsed at the hotel where he was staying after the performance. Doctors at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute said that the KK had died by the time he was brought to the hospital, NDTV reported.

Doctors suspect that he died due to a cardiac arrest. However, a Kolkata Police official said that a post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday to identify the exact cause.

The Nazrul Manch authorities released a video of his last performance on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told.



Video source: Najrul Manch FB page

KK shot to fame with his debut album Pal, released in 1999, and went on to sing several popular tunes for Hindi movies in the 2000s and 2010s. He also recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali.

Political leaders, musicians and film personalities expressed shock at the singer’s death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was saddened by KK’s untimely demise. “His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups,” he wrote in a tweet. “We will always remember him through his songs.”

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi described KK as “one of the most versatile singers” of the Indian music industry. “His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs,” he said.

Musician Papon prayed for strength to KK’s family and said that the his songs “will be forever with us”.

Life is so uncertain!!

Life is so uncertain!!

Just too crazy this is for me to process! God give strength to the family! #KK you will be missed brother! You, your voice and your songs will be forever with us!

Another singer Harshdeep Kaur said that KK’s death was heartbreaking, and that she could not believe that he was no more.

Singer and Trinamool Congress MLA Babul Supriyo described KK as a “great singer and a family man”, ANI reported. “He lived a simple and calm life, never saw him attending many parties,” he said. “Have lots of memories with him.”

Actor Akshay Kumar said that he was “extremely sad and shocked” to hear about KK’s death.

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻

Another actor R Madhavan said that the world “lost a wonderful human and a great voice”.