A professor of a private college in Aligarh was sent on one-month leave for allegedly offering namaz in an open space on the campus, PTI reported on Wednesday.

The action was taken based on a purported video in which professor SK Khalid could be seen offering namaz in a garden in the campus of Shri Varshney College. The video was brought to the notice of the college management after which an investigation panel was set up.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party, and other Hindutva organisations asked the police to act against the faculty member.

Leaders of these groups also filed complaints with officials at the Gandhi Park and Quarsi police stations.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief Amit Goswami said that the professor’s conduct could divide the students, The Quint reported. “This is not a stray incident but part of a well-planned conspiracy to defame the present BJP government in the state,” Goswami added.

College Principal AK Gupta said he was on leave when the incident took place, The Indian Express reported. Gupta said the professor told him about offering namaz after he returned from his leave. The professor said he offered namaz in the park as he was in a rush, the principal said.

“A probe has been set up which will look into the facts of the case,” Gupta added. “As per the decision of the panel, necessary action will be taken.”