Protests erupted in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district on Wednesday a day after the son of a former Bharatiya Janata Party councillor was allegedly killed in a scuffle between two groups, ANI reported.

The dead man has been identified as Ratan, the son of Jagdish Soni.

Stone pelting on Police in Chittorgarh's Dhuncha Bazar area as the situation remains tense after the son of former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni was killed last night following a scuffle between two groups

Ratan, a resident of Gandhinagar area of the city, was allegedly attacked by unidentified assailants on Tuesday night, ANI reported. He was declared dead at a hospital in Udaipur, Additional Superintendent of Police Kailash Sandhu said.

“The police have registered an FIR [first information report] and three persons have been detained,” said Superintendent of Police Preeti Jain.

After the news of Ratan’s death spread, protestors gathered outside a police station near Subhash Chowk.

Chittorgarh MP Chandra Prakash Joshi and BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh also reached the police station and demanded justice, ANI reported.

People protest in Chittorgarh after Ratan, the son of a former councillor Jagdish Soni was killed last night. Case registered against three people.

Protestors hurled stones at police officers in Chittorgarh’s Dhuncha Bazar area, according to the news agency.

Jain, however, said that the situation has been brought under control.

“Section 144 has not been invoked and internet services are not blocked in the area,” she said. “Rajasthan Armed Constabulary and Special Task Force are deployed, and the situation is completely under control. Postmortem of the body is to be conducted.”

She said that the Sonis have demanded financial assistance and a job for a member of the family.

“A job will be provided to the widow of the man who was killed yesterday and compensation of Rs 25 lakh will be given to his family,” the district collector said, ANI reported.

Soni said that his son’s last rites will be performed on Wednesday after the postmortem is done.

“We should get justice,” he added.