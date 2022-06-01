The big news: Caste-based count will take place in Bihar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Gangster told court that he was falsely accused of killing Sidhu Moose Wala, and Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi summoned in National Herald case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- ‘Caste-based count’ instead of census will take place in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar: Census term is not being used to avoid legal complications, adds the chief minister.
- Gangster moves Punjab and Haryana HC, says falsely implicated in FIR about singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder: Even before an FIR was registered, a Punjab Police officer had declared him responsible for the singer’s murder, Lawrence Bishnoi said.
- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi summoned by ED in National Herald case: A BJP MP has alleged that the Congress set up a firm to take over the newspaper’s assets in a ‘malicious’ manner that made profits worth over Rs 2,000 crore.
- Mumbai’s Covid-19 test positivity rate increases to 8.4%: The city reported 739 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, more than double the 318 cases recorded two days ago.
- GST collection falls by Rs 28,000 crore in May from April: This is only the fourth time that the monthly collection has crossed Rs 1.40 lakh crore.
- Ex-police officer Sachin Vaze allowed to become approver in corruption case against Anil Deshmukh: Vaze has sought a pardon, claiming that he had cooperated with the CBI before and after his arrest.
- Kashmiri Pandits warn of mass migration if they are not shifted to safe locations from Valley: On Tuesday, the protestors gave a 24-hour deadline to the Union Territory administration after targeted killings left seven civilians dead this month.
- College professor from Aligarh sent on one-month leave for allegedly offering namaz on campus: A purported video of him praying was brought to the notice of the college management after which an investigation panel was set up.
- Two more FIRs filed against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for comments about Prophet Mohammad: One of the complaints said that she ‘maliciously insulted’ Islam during a show on Times Now.
- Lakhimpur Kheri case witness shot at in Uttar Pradesh: Two bike-borne men intercepted a vehicle that farmer leader Dilbag Singh was travelling in and fired at a tyre and the window pane on the driver’s side.