A look at the top headlines of the day:

‘Caste-based count’ instead of census will take place in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar: Census term is not being used to avoid legal complications, adds the chief minister. Gangster moves Punjab and Haryana HC, says falsely implicated in FIR about singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder: Even before an FIR was registered, a Punjab Police officer had declared him responsible for the singer’s murder, Lawrence Bishnoi said. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi summoned by ED in National Herald case: A BJP MP has alleged that the Congress set up a firm to take over the newspaper’s assets in a ‘malicious’ manner that made profits worth over Rs 2,000 crore. Mumbai’s Covid-19 test positivity rate increases to 8.4%: The city reported 739 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, more than double the 318 cases recorded two days ago. GST collection falls by Rs 28,000 crore in May from April: This is only the fourth time that the monthly collection has crossed Rs 1.40 lakh crore. Ex-police officer Sachin Vaze allowed to become approver in corruption case against Anil Deshmukh: Vaze has sought a pardon, claiming that he had cooperated with the CBI before and after his arrest. Kashmiri Pandits warn of mass migration if they are not shifted to safe locations from Valley: On Tuesday, the protestors gave a 24-hour deadline to the Union Territory administration after targeted killings left seven civilians dead this month. College professor from Aligarh sent on one-month leave for allegedly offering namaz on campus: A purported video of him praying was brought to the notice of the college management after which an investigation panel was set up. Two more FIRs filed against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for comments about Prophet Mohammad: One of the complaints said that she ‘maliciously insulted’ Islam during a show on Times Now. Lakhimpur Kheri case witness shot at in Uttar Pradesh: Two bike-borne men intercepted a vehicle that farmer leader Dilbag Singh was travelling in and fired at a tyre and the window pane on the driver’s side.