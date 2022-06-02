The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday attached 33 bank accounts of the Islamic organisation Popular Front of India and one of its affiliated bodies, Rehab India Foundation, PTI reported.

The properties were attached as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged money laundering case filed against the two organisations. Twenty-three bank accounts of the Popular Front of India with a total balance of over Rs 59 lakh, and 10 accounts of the Rehab India Foundation with a balance of Rs 9.5 lakh have been attached.

“Investigation revealed that more than Rs 60 crore were deposited to the accounts of PFI, including more than Rs 30 crore in cash since 2009,” the Enforcement Directorate said, according to The Indian Express. “Similarly, around Rs 58 crore were deposited in the accounts of RIF since 2010.”

The Popular Front of India said it will issue a statement on the development on Thursday.

The action against the Popular Front of India came days after a controversy erupted as provocative slogans were raised at the organisation’s rally in Kerala’s Alappuzha district.

A purported video from the “Save the Republic” rally on May 21 showed a boy sitting on a man’s shoulder and shouting slogans against Hindus and Christians in Kerala.

So far, the police have arrested 20 persons in connection with the case.