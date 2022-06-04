The Uttar Pradesh Police said on Saturday they have arrested 36 persons in connection with violence that broke out in Kanpur city a day earlier, NDTV reported.

Three cases have been registered in connection with the violence, they added.

The violence took place on Friday during a shutdown called by the Muslim community against comments made about Prophet Muhammad by Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The BJP leader had made the remarks during a show about the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute on Times Now on May 26. A day later, the news channel distanced itself from Sharma’s comments after a huge controversy erupted on social media.

Videos of Kanpur violence on social media showed residents hurling stones at each others. Three persons, including a police officer, were injured in the clashes, according to ANI.

Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena said that authorities are identifying more persons on the basis of the videos. “Action under [Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act] will be taken against conspirators and their property will either be seized or demolished,” he said.

In recent months, several Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state governments have resorted to demolishing allegedly illegal structures of accused persons in incidents of violence. A majority of these structures belonged to Muslims. There is no law that provides for demolishing properties as a punitive measure without the establishment of guilt.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed in Kanpur to avoid the disruption of law and order.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday appealed for peace but demanded that Sharma is arrested. He noted that the president, prime minister and chief minister were close to the site of the violence and said that the failure of the police and intelligence agencies resulted in the clashes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were attending an event 80 kilometres from the spot where the clashes broke out.

महामहिम राष्ट्रपति जी, प्रधानमंत्री व मुख्यमंत्री के नगर में रहते हुए भी पुलिस और ख़ुफ़िया-तंत्र की विफलता से भाजपा प्रवक्ता नूपुर शर्मा द्वारा दिए गए भड़काऊ बयान से, कानपुर में जो अशांति हुई है, उसके लिए भाजपा नेता को गिरफ़्तार किया जाए।



हमारी सभी से शांति बनाए रखने की अपील है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 3, 2022

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also said that the violence showed the failure of the police and intelligence agencies.

“The government must understand that it is not possible for investment and development to come into the state in the absence of law and order,” she said. “The government must rise above religion, caste and party politics and order an independent and impartial high-level inquiry.”

She also said that citizens should avoid making inflammatory statements so that peace and order is maintained.