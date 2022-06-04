A man was assaulted to death allegedly by his two brothers in public in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Friday, the police told PTI.

CCTV footage from Friday afternoon showed the man being punched, kicked, hit with bricks on his head and his throat being slit with a blade, as bystanders watched.

The dead man has been identified as 28-year-old Narender alias Bunti, a resident of Azadpur, the police told PTI. The accused men have been identified as Narender’s brothers, Rahul Kali and Rohit Kali.

Narender had asked Rahul Kali for money to buy drugs leading to a fight between the two, the police have said.

On Friday, the police control room received a call from witnesses around 2.15 pm, following which they reached the site, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West), Usha Rangnani told PTI.

The police took Narender to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, from where he was referred to another hospital. Narender had died by the time he was admitted, Rangnani said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (criminal act with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station in North West Delhi. Rahul Kali has been arrested on charges of murder, but Rohit Kali is currently on the run, she added.