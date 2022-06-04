UP: Eight killed, 15 injured in explosion in Hapur factory
A fire broke out following a blast in a boiler in at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit.
At least eight persons died and 15 were injured after a boiler exploded at an electronic equipment manufacturing factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district on Saturday, ANI reported, citing the police.
A fire broke out in the factory due to the explosion, due to which labourers got trapped inside.
Hapur Inspector General Praveen Kumar said that the police are investigating to identify those responsible for the blast.
(More details to follow)