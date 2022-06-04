At least eight persons died and 15 were injured after a boiler exploded at an electronic equipment manufacturing factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district on Saturday, ANI reported, citing the police.

A fire broke out in the factory due to the explosion, due to which labourers got trapped inside.

Hapur Inspector General Praveen Kumar said that the police are investigating to identify those responsible for the blast.

UP | Total 15 injured, 8 dead in the explosion that took place at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur. Injured being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible...: Hapur IG Praveen Kumar pic.twitter.com/KMGgqqltZL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 4, 2022

(More details to follow)