Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the Centre should protect the Jammu and Kashmir residents instead of organising meetings over the recent targeted killings.

“Whenever there is a murder in Kashmir, it comes in the media that the ‘Home Minister called a meeting’,” he said during an Aam Aadmi Party protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. “But how many meetings will you call? Now we need action. India demands action. Your meeting is over. Tell the plan to the country. People are dying.”

जब भी Kashmir में कोई मर्डर होता है तो Media में आता है: "Home Minister ने Meeting बुलाई.."



अरे कितनी मीटिंग बुलाओगे यार? अब हमें Action चाहिए। भारत एक्शन मांगता है।



बहुत हो गई तुम्हारी मीटिंग। देश को Plan बताओ। लोग मर रहे है।



Since January, at least 19 targeted killings, including those of police officials, teachers and village heads, have been reported in Kashmir. Out of these, 13 were civilians – six were Hindus and seven were Kashmiri Muslims. Many of them were shot point-blank in their homes or workplaces.

Kashmiri Pandits have been protesting since government employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead in his office in Budgam’s Chadoora area on May 12. Migrant Kashmiri Pandits have demanded that their relatives in Kashmir be relocated to Jammu for their safety.

About 4,000 Kashmiri Pandits are currently employed under the prime minister’s special rehabilitation package.

On Sunday, Kejriwal said that Kashmiri Pandits were being forced to flee once again after 1990.

“When Kashmiri Pandits are being massacred, they are locked out of their colonies by not allowing them to raise their voice,” he said. “Today a Kashmiri Pandit is only asking for his security.”

Kejriwal asked the Union government to present a plan to stop the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits and soldiers. “Cancel [the] bonds signed with Kashmiri Pandits that say they cannot work outside Kashmir; all their demands should be considered and they should be given protection,” he said.

He urged the Bharatiya Janata Party government to not indulge in politics in Kashmir.

“Whenever BJP rule comes in Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits are forced to migrate,” he added. “It means that the BJP cannot handle Kashmir.”

Earlier on Sunday, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia blamed the BJP for failing to protect civilians in the Valley.

“This period will be counted as the worst phase in the history of Kashmir,” he wrote on Twitter. “The BJP has completely failed to stop targeted killings and there is an atmosphere of panic and terror in Kashmir.”