Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading the country to a civil war-like situation.

“The way BJP is working, the country is moving towards civil war,” Yadav said. “I call upon the people to unite against inflation, unemployment and corruption in the country. We have to stay united and fight.”

सिंहासन खाली करो कि जनता आती है!



सम्पूर्ण क्रांति दिवस पर लोकनायक जयप्रकाश जी को शत् शत् नमन। 48 वर्ष पूर्व उनके नेतृत्व में छात्र नेता के तौर पर हमने तानाशाही के खिलाफ लड़ाई लड़ी और अब वर्तमान में भी लड़ रहे है। हम पैदा ही असमानता एवं अधिनायकवादी तंत्र के खिलाफ लड़ने को हुए है। pic.twitter.com/Br1i7dGFWy — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) June 5, 2022

He also said that parties that believe in secular ideals should unite to fight against the BJP.

“We cannot back off,” Yadav said. “We will stay together and we will fight.”

Yadav, 73 is currently out on bail on grounds of poor health in a case related to the alleged fodder scam.

The former Bihar chief minister has been convicted in five cases in the alleged scam. The scam pertains to the embezzlement of around Rs 1,000 crore from the state exchequer to buy medicine and fodder for cattle that did not exist.

On May 20, Yadav was booked in a fresh case of alleged corruption by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI, in the new case, has accused Yadav of taking land from job aspirants in return for employment with the railways. The land-grabbing had allegedly taken place when he was the railway minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

The RJD had alleged that the new case was an attempt to muzzle a strong voice like Yadav’s and that the CBI’s actions were “completely biased”.