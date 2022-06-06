The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an orange alert warning of a severe heatwave in Delhi and several parts of North West and Central India for the next three to four days. An orange alert signifies that the authorities should be prepared to take action.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes up to 40 degrees Celsius or more and is at least 4.5 degrees above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.

i) Intense spell of rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days.

ii) Heat Wave Conditions in isolated pockets over Northwest, Central & adjoining East India during next 3-4 days. pic.twitter.com/4wfAA0a5aJ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 6, 2022

“Severe heatwave from June 4 in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan,” RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, told ANI. “Temperature varying between 44-47 degrees Celsius shall continue for four more days. We advise people to venture out carefully as the heat spell is very severe.”

The Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, west Rajasthan, north Jharkhand and Vidarbha in Maharashtra will likely experience a heatwave on June 6 and June 7, whereas Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh could witness extreme conditions between June 6 and June 8, the weather department said.

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttarakhand are likely to experience a heatwave between June 6 and June 9, and East Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on June 6, according to the India Meteorological Department.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of over 44.8 degrees Celsius, the Hindustan Times reported. The Mungeshpur area in the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 47.3 degrees Celsius.

Delhi, as well as parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been experiencing record high temperatures over the past three months. In the last week of April, the city saw temperatures rise up to 46 degrees Celsius due to a heatwave.

The average maximum temperature in April for North West and Central India was the highest in 122 years. The country had also witnessed the hottest March in 122 years since the India Meteorological Department started maintaining records.

What to do and not to do during a heatwave:

Here are certain guidelines recommended to tackle the heatwave:

