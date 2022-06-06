India on Monday successfully tested Agni-4, an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The test was conducted at 7.30 pm, the statement said.

“The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command,” it added. “The launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system. The successful test reaffirms India’s policy of having a ‘Credible Minimum Deterrence’ Capability.”

A Credible Minimum Deterrence is a policy of the Indian government that states that the country will not use nuclear weapons as a means of warfare unless first attacked, even though New Delhi has the capability to retaliate.

The nuclear-capable ballistic missile has a range of 4,000 kms. Agni-4 missile is a part of Agni series of missiles and has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

In October, India had successfully tested Agni-5, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile. Agni-5 is capable of striking targets at up to 5,000 kms with a very high degree of accuracy, the ministry had said.

Among other such missiles developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Agni-1 has a range of 700 kms, and Agni-2 has a range of 2,000 kms. The corresponding figures for Agni-3 and Agni-4 are 2,500 kms and 3,500 kms.