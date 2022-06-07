The Gulf Cooperation Council and Libya on Monday joined the list of countries and organisations of Muslim-dominated nations that condemned derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad by Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

Apart from Libya and the Gulf Cooperation Council, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bahrain, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Jordan, Indonesia and the Maldives have lodged protests against the remarks.

In a statement released on Monday evening, the Gulf Cooperation Council said that its Secretary General Nayef Falah M Al Hajraf condemns the “prejudicing all the prophets and apostles as well as personalities and religious symbols”.

The Gulf Cooperation Council is an intergovernmental body of six West Asian nations.

The foreign ministry of Libya also expressed its concern on the “insulting statements” on Prophet Muhammad by the BJP spokespersons.

#بيان_صحفى | بشأن ماقام به المسؤل الإعلامي بحزب الحاكم في الهند من تصريحات مسيئة للرسول محمد عليه الصلاة والسلام. pic.twitter.com/T01FXc4q5a — ‏وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي - دولة ليبيا (@MFA_Libya) June 6, 2022

Nupur Sharma made the remarks during a debate on the Times Now television channel on May 26. Meanwhile, Naveen Jindal, who was media head of the BJP’s Delhi unit, had posted a tweet on June 1 about the Prophet, which he later deleted.

The BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal on Sunday after a number of West Asian countries summoned Indian envoys.

Meanwhile, a supermarket in Kuwait took Indian products off its shelves in protest against the suspended BJP spokesperson’s comments, AFP reported on Monday. The outlet covered sacks of rice and shelves containing spices and chilies with plastic sheets.

“We, as a Kuwaiti Muslim people, do not accept insulting the Prophet,” the Chief Executive Officer of the store, Nasser-Al-Mutairi, said.

On Sunday, Kuwait’s foreign ministry had summoned the Indian Ambassador to the country, Sibi George, and handed over an official protest note.

Punish hate propagandists, says Opposition

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders on Monday accused the BJP of hurting India’s interests and global standing.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP’s “shameful bigotry” has isolated India. “Divided internally, India becomes weak externally,” he wrote in a tweet.

Divided internally, India becomes weak externally.



BJP’s shameful bigotry has not only isolated us, but also damaged India’s standing globally. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 6, 2022

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliates of bringing shame to the country, and urged the Union government to “punish the hate propagandists”.

He said that Hindutva communal politics was marginalising the Muslim community and destroying India’s social security and economic stability.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia questioned how “small countries” could dare to threaten India.

“What is this state that Modiji and the BJP have turned the country into?” he wrote in a tweet. “Today, every Indian citizen is in pain, there is no limit to the sorrow.”

इतने छोटे छोटे देशों की भारत जैसे महान देश को आँखें दिखाने की हिम्मत हो गयी?



मोदी जी और भाजपा ने देश का क्या हाल कर दिया। आज हर भारतवासी बेहद पीड़ित है, दुःख की सीमा नहीं। — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 6, 2022

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam demanded the arrest of Sharma and Jindal and said that such “irresponsible comments of hatred” disrupt social peace, PTI reported.