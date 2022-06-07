A suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militant has been arrested in Bengaluru after a joint operation by the Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir police, PTI reported on Tuesday.

The suspected militant has been identified as Talib Hussain. He was arrested on June 5, according to Mint.

Hussain had fled Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and children after members of the armed forces had intensified their search for him, PTI reported, citing unidentified sources in the police department.

He had allegedly taken shelter at a mosque in Bengaluru’s Srirampura.

His arrest was confirmed by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai.

“Generally police keep an eye on people like them,” Bommai told reporters. “We will provide whatever assistance is required to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. In the past too, such arrests had taken place in Sirsi and Bhatkal.”