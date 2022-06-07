The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has recovered Rs 2.85 crore cash, 133 gold coins and other incriminating documents a day after conducting searches on premises of Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain and his aides in Delhi in connection with a money-laundering case.

Money and gold coins weighing 1.8 kg in total “from unexplained source” have been seized, the agency said.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He will be in the agency’s custody till June 9. His portfolios have been transferred to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

On Monday, the searches were also carried out on the premises of Jain’s relatives and associates, The Times of India reported.

Case against Jain

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that five firms – Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Indo Metal Impex Private Limited, Paryas Infosolutions Private Limited, Manglayatan Projects Private Limited and JJ Ideal Estate Private Limited – are shell companies controlled by Jain and his relatives.

The agency claimed that money routed through the companies was used for buying land or for repaying loans taken for buying agricultural land in and around Delhi.

In April, the Enforcement Directorate had attached immovable property worth Rs 4.81 crore allegedly belonging to companies linked to Jain and his relatives.

On May 31, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the allegations against Jain are false and that the case was politically motivated.

Kejriwal also claimed that Sisodia will soon be the next minister to be arrested after Jain.

“By framing Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, the Centre wants to stop any good work from happening in the health and education sectors in Delhi,” Kejriwal had said. “But don’t worry I will never let that happen, the good work will continue.”