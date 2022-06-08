Passengers who refuse to wear masks at airports and inside an aircraft should be de-boarded ahead of take-off, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday as coronavirus cases rose in some states.

The aviation regulator issued an order after the Delhi High Court on June 3 ordered strict action against passengers who refuse to follow Covid-19 guidelines, PTI reported. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta had said that defaulters should be physically removed, booked, fined and placed on a no-fly list to enforce compliance with norms.

In its order, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said those who refuse to follow the guidelines even after repeated warnings can be treated as “unruly passengers”. A 2017 rule empowers airlines to ban passengers for a certain period after they have been declared unruly.

“The airline shall make arrangements [for] extra face masks and provide them to the passengers if required,” the order said.

Mask mandatory again at Airports and inside aircrafts through out the journey. #DGCA issues new COVID guidelines following Delhi High Court Order. If anyone violate the norms will be considered as ‘unruly passenger’, read the order. pic.twitter.com/DnKabGpqZW — Piyali Mitra (@Plchakraborty) June 8, 2022

The order said that airlines must ensure the passengers wear masks properly throughout the journey. Masks can only be removed “under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons only”, it added.

At airports, the operators must impose a fine on violators and hand them over to security agencies, the aviation regulator said.

Central Industrial Security Force and other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airports must ensure that no one is allowed to enter the premises without wearing a mask, the order added.