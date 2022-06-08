Mumbai on Wednesday registered 1,765 new coronavirus cases – a jump of 42% in infections recorded from a day ago. On Tuesday, the city had reported 1,242 infections.

On Wednesday, Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said in a statement that no new deaths were reported in the city. The active cases stood at 7,000. The daily test positivity rate was 9.19%.

The overall infection tally in the city climbed to 10,73,541 and the toll remained unchanged at 19,569.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 2,701 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since February 17, when the state had recorded 2,797 fresh infections, reported the Hindustan Times. The number of cases on Wednesday rose by 43.59% from 1,881 infections recorded a day ago.

No deaths were recorded in the state on Wednesday. The active case tally stood at 9,806. The state’s overall infection count rose to 78,98,815 and the toll stood at 11,47,866.