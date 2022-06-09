India on Thursday recorded 7,240 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours – 39% higher from Wednesday’s count of 5,233 cases, the government data showed. There are 32,498 active cases in the country.

Cases breached the 7,000-mark after 99 days, PTI reported. India had reported 7,554 new Covid-19 cases on March 1.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.13%, according to the health ministry. It crossed 2% after 111 days, according to PTI. The weekly positivity rate was at 1.31%.

Eight people died because of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 5,24,723. India has a recovery rate of 98.71%. So far, 194.59 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra and Delhi also recorded a significant rise in cases.

Maharashtra logged 2,701 new cases, the highest since February 17, when the state had recorded 2,797 infections. Wednesday’s case count was also 43.59% higher from Tuesday’s 1,881 infections. Mumbai alone registered 1,765 new coronavirus cases – a jump of 42% from the infections recorded a day ago.

Delhi recorded 564 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest since May 15, the Hindustan Times reported.