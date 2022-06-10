Interpol on Thursday issued a Red Corner Notice for Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster who had claimed responsibility for the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

A Red Corner Notice is a request to law enforcement agencies around the world to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending further legal action.

The notice against Brar states that he has been accused of murder, attempt to murder, supply of illegal firearms and criminal conspiracy.

Interpol issued the notice eight days after the Central Bureau of Investigation forwarded a request for it, The Indian Express quoted unidentified officials as saying. The Interpol facilitates global police cooperation

Moose Wala was shot dead in the Jahawarke village of Mansa district in Punjab on May 29. The attack took place just a day after the Punjab government withdrew security cover for 424 persons, including to the singer, who is also a Congress leader.

Brar had claimed responsibility for the killing in a Facebook post, saying that it was in retaliation for the murder of Akali Dal Vicky Middukhera last year, according to NDTV.

On Thursday, the CBI had said that the Punjab Police approached the central agency seeking a Red Corner Notice on May 30 – a day after Moose Wala’s murder. This contradicted the claim of the Punjab Police that it had written to the CBI on May 19 – ten days before the murder.

The CBI said that the Punjab Police sought the Red Corner Notice on the basis of two cases filed against Brar on November 12, 2020, and February 18, 2021.

The first case pertains to a shootout near a petrol pump in the Faridkot district, while the second one is related to the murder of a man named Gurlal Singh in the same district.

The Punjab Police have claimed that Brar is a member of a gang led by a man named Lawrence Bishnoi.

Bishnoi is currently in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with other cases, and has denied involvement in Moose Wala’s murder.

Meanwhile, the Interpol has also issued a Red Corner Notice against alleged militant Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda. According to the Punjab Police, Rinda is currently in Pakistan.

The notice states that he has been accused of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and rioting, among other charges.