Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir killed one militant in a gunfight that broke out in the Khandipora area of Kulgam district in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.

The militant was affiliated with the terror outfit Hizbul-Mujahideen, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

The gunfight happened in the same district where a Hindu school teacher was killed by militants on May 31.

Protests led by Kashmiri Pandits have erupted in the Valley after Rajni Bala, 36, a resident of the Samba district in the Jammu division, sustained multiple gunshot injuries and died. The firing occurred outside a high school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam, where she was posted as a teacher.

Protestors are demanding the relocation of all migrant employees from the minority community to Jammu.