A Hindu school teacher was shot dead by militants in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday morning, Kashmir Zone Police said.

Rajni Bala, 36, a resident of the Samba district in the Jammu division, sustained multiple gunshot injuries and succumbed to her injuries after being taken to a local hospital, NDTV reported. The firing occurred outside a high school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam, where she was posted as a teacher.

Security forces have cordoned off the area.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the murder as “despicable targeted killing” and offered condolences to Bala’s family.

Rajni was from Samba District of Jammu province. A government teacher working in Kulgam area of South Kashmir, she lost her life in a despicable targeted attack. My heart goes out to her husband Raj Kumar & the rest of her family. Another home irreparably damaged by violence. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 31, 2022

The shooting took place less than a week after television actor Ambreen Bhat was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew, Farhan Zubair, received bullet injuries after militants fired at them on May 25 in Chadoora town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

According to the police, the militants were linked to the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.