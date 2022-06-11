A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. After violence over Prophet remarks, bulldozers raze properties of accused in Kanpur and Saharanpur: Clashes broke out in Uttar Pradesh on June 3 and June 10.
  2. Army did not follow SOP in Nagaland operation, say police as it names 30 soldiers in chargesheet: The police said that ‘indiscriminate and disproportionate firing’ led to the immediate death of six of the 14 civilians in December.
  3. Why should Indians suffer for BJP’s ‘sin’? asks Mamata Banerjee as violence continues in Howrah: Internet services have been suspended in Howrah and Murshidabad’s Beldanga area.
  4. Kashmiri YouTuber arrested for video showing beheading of Nupur Sharma: Faisal Wani apologised and deleted the clip after outrage on social media.
  5. Patient dies after losing oxygen support due to fire in Delhi hospital: ‘No operational fire fighting system was found in place,’ the police said.
  6. Two dead in Ranchi after protests against remarks about Prophet Muhammad turn violent: Thirteen persons, including police officers, were injured.
  7. Don’t participate in TV debates that are meant to insult Islam, Muslim body tells intellectuals: In order to gather legitimacy, channels need Muslims to participate in their programmes and Islamic scholars become ‘victims of such agendas’, a statement said.
  8. 122 scientists, academicians criticise project to reportedly study ‘racial purity’ of Indians: The Union culture ministry claimed that the news report about the study was misleading and that it was not related to establishing ‘genetics history’.
  9. Sonia Gandhi gets fresh ED summons for June 23 in National Herald case: The Congress chief had sought more time to appear before the agency, saying she is recuperating from the coronavirus disease.
  10. China tells US it will not hesitate to start war if Taiwan declares independence: Beijing sees Taiwan, which is a self-governed territory, as a province that is to be unified with the Chinese mainland.