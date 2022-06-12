A police constable and three civilians were injured after a clash broke out between two communities on Saturday night in Gujarat’s Anand district, PTI reported citing the police.

The clashes took place in Borsad town over laying of bricks on a disputed plot of land.

“Around 9.30 pm on Saturday, some people from a community were laying bricks on a disputed plot,” Deputy Superintendent of Police DR Patel said. “Some members of another community objected to it, leading to an altercation between the two sides.”

As the argument escalated, members of both the communities allegedly hurled stones at each other, Patel said.

The local civic chief and the police went to the spot and appealed everyone to maintain peace.

But a police constable and a civilian were allegedly stabbed, resulting in serious injuries. Two others also sustained injuries.

The police fired 50 teargas shells and 30 rubber bullets to control the mob, reported PTI.

The police have arrested 14 persons in connection with the violence, Patel added.

Anand Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian said that a first information report has been filed under charges of attempt to murder, among others, the Deccan Herald reported.

While the situation was brought under control on Sunday, heavy security was deployed in the town. The police has identified 15 sensitive locations across the city. Two companies of the State Reserve Police were also called in to provide additional security in the town.

The violence broke out just hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Anand district, reported the Deccan Herald. Shah is in the city to address the 41st annual convocation of the Institute of Rural Management.