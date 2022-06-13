The rupee slipped 36 paise to hit a record low of 78.29 against the US dollar on Monday, PTI reported. Analysts said bearish bets on Asian currencies, a lacklustre trend in domestic equities, surging global crude oil prices and massive foreign capital outflows weighed on investor sentiments.

The rupee opened at 78.20 against the American dollar and then touched an all-time low of 78.29. The previous low of 77.93 was touched on June 10.

“Weak global sentiments and weak Asian and European currencies have allowed the rupee to open below 78 after the RBI [Reserve Bank of India] ensured it did not cross 77.70,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali of Finrex Treasury Advisors. “Have to watch the RBI as to how it behaves in the next few days.”

On the domestic front on Monday, the 30-share Sensex plunged over 1,400 points to trade at 52,878.99 at 11.51 am, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty was more than 2.54% lower to around 15,790.90. Investors are waiting for the May inflation data that will be released later in the day.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among the losers.

In the Nifty bracket, the IT index was down 2.6%, while the bank index dropped nearly 3%.

“Nifty opened gap down as equity markets across the globe are witnessing a sell-off after US May inflation data accelerated to four decades high, which raised concerns about aggressive rate hikes by US Fed in the upcoming monetary policy meeting on Wednesday,” Hemang Jani, head equity strategy, Motilal Oswal Financial Services told PTI.