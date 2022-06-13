Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor was detained by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night, ANI reported.

The party was held at a hotel on the MG Road. According to reports, the police raided the hotel based on a tip-off and sent samples of around 35 guests who were present there for medical tests.

“It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhant Kapoor took drugs,” Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru city (East Division) Dr Bheemashankar S Guled told reporters, according to PTI. “He tested positive for taking drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station.”

Karnataka | Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel, last night. He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs: Bengaluru Police pic.twitter.com/UuHZKMzUH0 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Besides Kapoor, five more persons have been taken into custody, the police said.

All of them have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Guled said, according to NDTV. They will be produced before a court on Monday.

Kapoor was invited as a DJ at the party, according to NDTV.

Reacting to the development, Shakti Kapoor told The Times of India, “I can say only one thing – it is not possible.”

Siddhanth Kapoor has worked as an assistant director in Bhool Bhulaiya (2007), Bhagam Bhag (2006) and Chup Chup Ke (2006). He made his acting debut in Sanjay Gupta’s Shootout at Wadala (2013).

Siddhanth’s sister Shraddha Kapoor was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 after the agency began investigating a drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Shraddha was Rajput’s co-star in the film Chhichhore.

Several high-profile actors, including Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan, were also questioned in the drugs case.