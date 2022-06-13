With 8,084 new Covid-19 infections recorded in the last 24 hours, India’s daily positivity rate is at 3.24% for the first time in four months, government data showed on Monday.

The daily positivity rate pertains to the percentage of people who test positive for the virus from the total who have been tested.

On February 13, India’s daily positivity rate was 3.17%. On February 15, it fell to 2.23%.

On Monday, the health ministry said that India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 4,32,301,01. The active caseload stands at 47,995.

Ten new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 5,24,771.

According to the ministry’s data, 4,592 patients recuperated from the disease on Monday. So far, 4,26,57,335 patients have recovered from the virus. India’s recovery stands at 98.68%.

India has administered 195.19 crore vaccine doses to date. The third precautionary dose has been given to 3,89,35,251 adults.

On June 9, the Centre asked all states and Union Territories to ensure a high level of testing in areas that are registering new or clusters of coronavirus cases.

In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised the states and Union Territories to follow the five-fold strategy of combating the disease – test, track, treat, vaccinate and adhere to coronavirus-appropriate behaviour.