Four persons died in Gujarat’s Morbi district in two separate incidents on Sunday after heavy rainfall, PTI reported.

In the first incident, three members of a family died when the wall of their home in Sundaribhavani village collapsed after the downpour, the police said.

The deceased, a woman, her husband and his brother, were sleeping at the time of the accident. They died on the spot. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

They were between the ages of 25 years and 30 years, an unidentified official from Halvad police station told PTI.

In the second incident, a woman died after being struck by lightning in Jhikiyari village on Sunday evening, PTI reported.

Ninety-one talukas in Gujarat received rain or thunderstorm in the last 24 hours till 6 am on Monday. Of these, 11 talukas in districts like Mahisagar, Junagadh, Amreli and Dahod recorded 25 millimetres to 75 millimetres rainfall, the State Emergency Operations Centre said.