After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced 10 lakh government jobs in the next 18 months, the Congress questioned for how long the Centre will continue to make false promises.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that before being elected as the prime minister, Modi had promised to two crore employment opportunities every year.

“Sixteen crore jobs were to be given in eight years,” Surjewala wrote on Twitter in Hindi. “Now they [BJP-ruled Centre] are saying that by 2024 only 10 lakh jobs will be given.”

Surjewala claimed that 60 lakh government posts are lying vacant, including 30 lakh central government positions.

“Jumlebaazi [false promises] for how long?”

वादा था 2 करोड़ नौकरी हर साल देने का,

8 साल में देनी थी 16 करोड़ नौकरियाँ ।



अब कह रहे हैं साल 2024 तक केवल 10 लाख नौकरी देंगे।



60 लाख पद तो केवल सरकारों में ख़ाली पड़े हैं,

30 लाख पद केंद्रीय सरकार में ख़ाली पड़े हैं।



जुमलेबाज़ी कब तक? pic.twitter.com/GYTbudgWUf — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 14, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi’s office had said that the prime minister has instructed various departments and ministries to recruit 10 lakh citizens on a “mission mode” over the next one-and-half years. The decision was taken after reviewing the status of human resources in all the departments, the prime minister’s office said.

PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2022

Subsequently, several central ministries tweeted saying that steps are being taken to carry out the recruitment process.

However, the Congress said that 10 lakh jobs is not enough at a time when the country is facing the “worst employment rate in 50 years”, ANI reported.

“Till how long will PM Modi distract us with the Twitter games?” Surjewala asked at a press conference.

#WATCH It's called "900 chuhe khaakar billi Hajj ko chali". We're experiencing worst employment (rate) in 50 yrs, rupee value lowest in 75 years... For how long will PM distract us by playing 'Twitter Twitter': Congress on PM announcing to recruit 10 lakh people in next 18 months pic.twitter.com/8yRX7HscRC — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati questioned whether the announcement was an “election mirage”.

“As a result of wrong policies and working style of the Centre, poverty, inflation, unemployment and devaluation of the rupee are at an all-time high,” she wrote in a series of tweets.

2. साथ ही, एससी, एसटी व ओबीसी वर्गों के इससे कई गुणा अधिक सरकारी पद वर्षों से रिक्त पड़े हैं जिनको विशेष अभियान चलाकर भरने की माँग बीएसपी संसद के अन्दर व बाहर भी लगातार करती रही है। उनके बारे में सरकार चुप है जबकि यह समाज गरीबी व बेरोजगारी आदि से सर्वाधिक दुःखी व पीड़ित है। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 14, 2022

According to 2021 data from the World Bank, only 43% of India’s working age population has a job. The figure is lower than that of Bangladesh at 54%. Even Pakistan manages to do better at 48%.

Also read: In charts: What the data shows about India’s alarming unemployment situation