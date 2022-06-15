Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi for the third day in a row, PTI reported.

Gandhi had appeared before the agency on June 13 and June 14 for questioning in a money-laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. He was questioned for over 10 hours on both occasions.

Ahead of his appearance on Wednesday, a protest was held at the Congress headquarters in the national capital by party workers against the Enforcement Directorate.

The Delhi Police also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, prohibiting the gathering of four or more persons in the areas around the Congress headquarters.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the situation in Delhi is worrying.

“AICC [Congress headquarters] have been surrounded from all side,” he said. “No one can come or go. Yesterday, the Delhi Police misbehaved with our senior leaders. BJP is trying every move to suppress the Opposition.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the money-laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper was closed in 2015.

“What was the need that you [Bharatiya Janata Party] had to reopen the case?” Gehlot said. “Today the whole country is watching how the BJP government is misusing the government machinery.”

On Tuesday, several Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Randeep Surjewala, were detained by the police when they had attempted to accompany Gandhi to the Enforcement Directorate’s office. They were released later in the day.

Baghel and Gehlot had alleged that they were stopped from visiting the police stations where leaders and workers of the Congress party were detained.

The Delhi Police said that Congress leaders were detained as they held a gathering even as Section 144 was imposed.

“We had detained 217 people, including some senior functionaries of Congress, from New Delhi district and sent [them] to various police stations,” Sagar Preet Hooda, special commissioner of police said, according to The Indian Express.

On Monday, the Congress had alleged that senior party leaders such as Chowdhury, KC Venugopal and P Chidambaram were injured after they were manhandled by the Delhi Police.

Surjewala had said that while Chidambaram suffered an injury in his left rib, party MP Pramod Tiwari suffered a rib fracture and a head injury after he was pushed on the street.

The Delhi Police had denied allegations of manhandling and assault by officers on duty.

The National Herald case

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited and owned by Young Indian Private Limited. It was founded and edited by Jawaharlal Nehru before he became India’s first prime minister.

In April 2008, the paper suspended operations as it had incurred a debt of over Rs 90 crore. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy has accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of setting up the Young Indian Private Limited firm to buy the debt using the funds from the Congress.

In his complaint before a trial court, Swamy accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate the funds. He has alleged that the Young Indian firm paid only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that the Associated Journals Limited owed to the Congress.

The party had loaned the amount to Associated Journals Limited on an interest-free basis, according to court records. The Congress has claimed that there was no money exchange and only conversion of debt into equity took place to pay off dues like salaries.