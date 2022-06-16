Supreme Court judge MR Shah was being airlifted from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi after he fell ill on Thursday, his personal secretary said, reported ANI. Shah’s health condition is stable.

The personal secretary said that the judge faced discomfort in his chest.

In a video, the judge said that there is nothing to worry and that he is stable. “Tomorrow I will be okay,” he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson and lawyer Gaurav Bhatiya also tweeted about the judge’s ailment but referred to it as a heart attack. “Praying to God for his speedy recovery,” he added.

Shah is the former chief justice of the Patna High Court and a former judge of the Gujarat High Court. He will retire from the Supreme Court on May 15, 2023. He was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on November 2, 2018.