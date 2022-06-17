Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is being treated for a fungal infection in her respiratory tract, the party said in a statement on Friday.

Gandhi was admitted to Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday due to Covid-19-related complications. Doctors treated her for nasal bleeding. She had tested positive for the coronavirus disease on June 2.

In its statement on Friday, the Congress said that Gandhi underwent follow-up procedure for the nasal bleeding on Thursday. The fungal infection was detected during the procedure, it said.

“She is currently being treated for it [fungal infection] along with other post-Covid symptoms,” the statement added. “She continues to be under close observation and treatment.”

The development came at a time when the Congress chief’s son Rahul Gandhi is being investigated in a money-laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

On June 1, the Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 for questioning in the money-laundering case.

The Congress chief had sought more time to appear before the agency, saying she is recuperating from Covid-19. On June 11, the Enforcement Directorate issued fresh summons to Gandhi and asked her to appear before it on June 23.