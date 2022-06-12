Congress President Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to Covid-19-related complications, the party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Her condition is stable, but she will remain under observation of doctors at the hospital.

Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation.



We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 12, 2022

Doctors treated her for nasal bleeding, The Indian Express reported. Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi accompanied their mother at the hospital.

The Congress interim president had tested positive for coronavirus on June 2. Gandhi, 75, developed a mild fever and other coronavirus-related symptoms a day prior to that. She had immediately isolated herself.

On June 1, the Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to Sonia Gandhi and her son, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, to appear before the central agency on June 8 for questioning in a money laundering case.

The Congress chief sought more time to appear before the agency, saying she is recuperating from Covid-19. On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate issued fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi and asked her to appear before it on June 23.

The case

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited and owned by Young Indian Private Limited. It was founded and edited by Jawaharlal Nehru before he became India’s first prime minister.

In April 2008, the paper suspended operations as it had incurred a debt of over Rs 90 crore. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy has accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of setting up the Young Indian Private Limited firm to buy the debt using the funds from the Congress.

In his complaint before a trial court, Swamy accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate the funds. He has alleged that the Young Indian firm paid only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that the Associate Journals Limited owed to the Congress.

The party had loaned the amount to Associated Journals Limited on an interest-free basis, according to court records. The Congress has claimed that there was no money exchange and only conversion of debt into equity took place to pay off dues like salaries.