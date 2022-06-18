A group of gunmen stormed a gurudwara in Kabul and opened fire inside the complex on Saturday morning, The Indian Express reported, citing witnesses. At least two explosions have also been heard close to the gurudwara in the Karte Parwan area of the Afghanistan capital, according to PTI.

Some devotees are feared dead, but the number of casualties has not been confirmed yet. The gunmen are still inside the building and the gurudwara is said to be under siege, The Tribune reported.

The gunmen threw grenades at the guards of the gurudwara injuring two persons, TOLO News reported, citing the interior ministry of the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

“We are on the other side of the building right now,” Gurnam Singh, the president of the gurudwara management told The Indian Express. “Some people are suspected to be dead, but details will be clear only when we move inside.”

Singh added that 20-25 Sikhs were present at the gurudwara when the attack took place.

Watch: Multiple blasts being heard from Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan where gunmen have stormed inside, said gurdwara president Gurnam Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Gurnam Singh has told him that the attack took place around 6 am local time when morning prayers were underway, The Tribune reported.

Gurnam Singh, President of Gurdwara Karte Parwan. He pleaded for global support for Sikhs in Afghanistan

New Delhi issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned” by the attack.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments,” said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar condemned the incident, calling it a “cowardly attack”.

“We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received,” he wrote in a tweet. “Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community.”

The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all.



The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all.

About 140 Sikhs live in the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, mostly in the eastern city of Jalalabad and the capital city of Kabul, according to PTI.