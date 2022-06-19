Eight more persons died due to floods and landslides in Assam on Saturday, taking the toll in the state to 62, The Indian Express reported.

Two persons died in the Karimganj district and one died in the Hailakandi district after they were buried alive in landslides. The remaining six died due to floods.

In all, 53 persons have died due to floods and nine due to landslides since the onset of the monsoon in Assam, The Times of India reported.

Over 30 lakh persons in 32 districts have been affected by floods in the northeastern state. More than 1.5 lakh persons have taken shelter in over 500 relief camps, the state disaster management authority said.

The Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are flowing above the danger level at many places in the state.

#WATCH Locals wade through flood water in the Kampur area of central Assam’s Nagaon district pic.twitter.com/tdX1C5nzS4 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

#WATCH | Severe water-logging triggered by incessant rains causes inconvenience to commuters in various areas of Guwahati city, Assam pic.twitter.com/xoKI8n12nf — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

#WATCH Flood situation in #Assam’s Chirang district remains grim with thousands of people affected



SDRF teams rescue more than 100 villagers. All the trapped people were shifted to safe places. (18.06) pic.twitter.com/ARiLztQhyI — NORTHEAST TODAY (@NortheastToday) June 19, 2022

In the Bajali district, 173 villages have been affected by the deluge, while over 1.23 lakh persons have been affected by floods in the Nalbari district, ANI reported.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Rangia city in the Kamrup Rural district to oversee the administrative response to the situation.

“Officials concerned have been directed to ensure evacuation of people from vulnerable areas to relief camps,” Sarma said. “The Army is ready to provide assistance...[National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force] personnel were evacuating affected people to safer places.”

On Saturday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the floods. “Assured all possible support from the Centre,” Modi said. “I pray for the safety and well-being of the people of Assam affected by flooding.”

Security Forces of #IGAREast @SpearCorps launched flood relief operations in six different parts of Agartala, Tripura and rescued 87 persons. Essential, food & first aid provided. Chief Minister Mr Manik Saha appreciated the efforts on gd.@adgpi@GajrajCorps_IA @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/Ty7YqUhVoZ — PRO Defence Tezpur (Assam/Arunachal Pradesh) (@ProAssam) June 19, 2022

#Watch: Famous Barpeta Satra, an Assamese Vaishnavite monastery impacted by flood water in #Assam pic.twitter.com/olvrKYOdrI — NDTV (@ndtv) June 19, 2022

Meanwhile, over 10,000 Tripura residents have become homeless since Friday because of heavy rain and flood, PTI reported. On Saturday, Chief Minister Manik Saha met senior officials to take stock of the situation.

Heavy rains have also caused widespread damage in Meghalaya, where 18 residents have died over the past two days due to flash floods and landslides. Cherrapunji in the East Khasi Hills district received 908.4 millimetres of rain on Friday. This is the highest rainfall in 24 hours that the town received in June since 1998, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Cherrapunji is considered to be one of the wettest places in the world. The town has received over 800 millimetres of rain in June on nine occasions since the weather department began maintaining records.