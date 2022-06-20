A look at the top updates on the protests against the Agnipath scheme:

Security has been ramped up across several states on Monday amid a call for Bharat bandh by armed forces aspirants who are protesting against the Agnipath scheme, reported ANI. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which bans the gathering of four or more people, has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar, Haryana’s Faridabad and Rajasthan’s Jaipur. In Bihar, security forces have been deployed at Patna’s Dak Bungalow Chauraha area. Punjab and Kerala Police have asked their top officials to be on alert. Since Wednesday, protests have taken place in several states against the Agnipath scheme, which provides for short-term recruitment into the armed forces. The scheme was announced by the government on Tuesday. The protestors are demanding permanent recruitment under the regular process as well as pension and other retirement benefits that are not a part of the Agnipath scheme. Union minister and former Army chief General VK Singh on Sunday said that those who do not like the recuritment scheme should not join it, reported PTI. Enlisting in the armed forces was voluntary and no one was forcing the protestors to join, he added. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Agnipath scheme for its “use of throw” nature, reported NDTV. “Tomorrow you [the Centre] will want a government on hire and bring out tenders,” he said. “You will release tenders for a chief minister or a prime minister? If you want to run things like this, apply the hiring concept to everything. Hire and fire. Use and throw.” Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday asked if the Agnipath scheme was a ploy of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to control the country and the Army, reported The Indian Express. Kumaraswamy suggested it was the RSS that provided the idea of the recruitment scheme to the government. “This is a plan to bring the army under the control of the RSS and to use the 75% released after four years to control the country,” he added. Citizens aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 will be eligible to apply for four-year service in the armed forces. Of these recruits, up to 25% will be eligible to apply as regular personnel after they complete their four-year service. Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Monday welcomed the Agnipath scheme and said that he was saddened by the violence. “When the scheme was mooted last year I stated – and I repeat – the discipline and skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable,” he tweeted.