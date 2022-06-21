Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday said that he was stepping down as a member of the Trinamool Congress.

Sinha’s announcement came amid reports that the Opposition may name him as its candidate for the post of president.

I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) June 21, 2022

“Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater Opposition unity,” Sinha said in a tweet.

The former Bharatiya Janata Party leader had joined the Trinamool Congress in March last year. Within days, he was appointed as the party’s vice-president.

Sinha also made the announcement on a day when Opposition leaders are meeting at Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s residence to discuss the presidential election, according to ANI.

Till now, three political leaders – Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah and Pawar – have declined the offer to run for the presidential post.

While Gandhi had refused the offer saying that the Opposition needs a candidate who will generate a national consensus and ensure unity, Abdullah said that Jammu and Kashmir was passing through a critical juncture and required his efforts to navigate uncertain times.

The presidential election is scheduled for July 18 and the votes will be counted on July 21. The last date for filing nominations is June 29.

The president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of MPs from both Houses of Parliament and MLAs of all states, including the Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry.