Former Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu is the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the presidential elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced on Tuesday, ANI reported.

“For the first time, preference has been given to a woman tribal candidate,” BJP National President JP Nadda said.

He said that a BJP parliamentary board discussed names of 20 nominees for the elections, PTI reported. “It was decided to pick someone from east India, a tribal and a woman,” he added.

The development came hours after the Opposition parties named former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as a candidate to contest the presidential polls.

The Opposition urged all the parties to elect Sinha unopposed so that the country could have a “worthy rashtrapati”.

“In his long and distinguished career in public life, Shri Yashwant Sinha has served the nation in various capacities – as an able administrator, accomplished parliamentarian and acclaimed Union minister of finance and external affairs,” a joint statement of the Opposition parties read. “He is eminently qualified to uphold secular and democratic character of the Indian Republic and its Constitutional values.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Sinha had resigned as a Trinamool Congress member. He had joined the party in March last year.

The elections will be held on July 18 and the votes will be counted on July 21. The last date for filing nominations is June 29.

The president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of MPs from both Houses of Parliament and MLAs of all states, including the Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry.