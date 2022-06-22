Filmmaker Avinash Das has moved the Gujarat High Court seeking anticipatory bail after he was booked for sharing a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a suspended Indian Administrative Service officer on social media, PTI reported on Wednesday.

In a separate case, the Mumbai-based filmmaker was booked for allegedly insulting the national flag.

On May 8, Das had shared a photo on Twitter of Shah and Pooja Singhal speaking to each other at an event in Ranchi in 2017. Singhal, the former mining department secretary in Jharkhand, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 12 in an alleged money-laundering case.

The Gujarat Police alleged that the filmmaker shared the photo to defame the home minister and mislead citizens.

On May 16, Das was booked for allegedly insulting the national flag by posting a morphed photo of a woman wearing the tricolour on Facebook. He had posted the photo on March 17.

In the case related to Shah, the 46-year-old filmmaker was booked under Section 469 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (transmitting obscene material). In the other case, Das was booked under provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the Information Technology Act.

Earlier this month, Das had moved a sessions court in Gujarat to seek protection from arrest in another state after the Bombay High Court rejected his transit anticipatory bail application.

However, the sessions court in Gujarat, too, rejected his bail plea.

Additional Sessions Judge DD Thakkar held that Das had shared Shah’s photo with an intent to tarnish his image and defame him.

On Wednesday, the case came before Justice Nikhil S Kariel for hearing, PTI reported. But the judge adjourned the hearing till June 27.