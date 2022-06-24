The National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday filed her nomination for the elections at the Parliament building in Delhi, ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, members of the Union Cabinet and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states were present on the occasion.

#WATCH NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu files her nomination today in the presence of PM Modi, Union cabinet ministers & CMs of BJP & NDA-ruled states pic.twitter.com/ennt3naoCB — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party had named Murmu as the NDA’s presidential candidate on June 21. Party chief JP Nadda said that preference had been given to a woman Adivasi candidate for the first time.

The elections will be held on July 18 and the votes will be counted on July 21. The last date for filing nominations is June 29.

The president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of MPs from both Houses of Parliament and MLAs of all states, including the Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry.