The Enforcement Directorate on Friday assured the Delhi High Court that no coercive action will be taken against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram till July 12, the day his anticipatory bail plea will be heard in a bribery case, PTI reported.

Individuals can apply for anticipatory bail if they are likely to be arrested.

The Enforcement Directorate case is based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging that Chidambaram took bribes to facilitate visas for Chinese citizens in 2011.

On May 17, the CBI had accused Chidambaram of receiving Rs 50 lakh as “illegal gratification” for arranging visas for 263 Chinese citizens during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance regime. This was when his father, P Chidambaram, was the Union home minister.

On May 25, the Enforcement Directorate had booked Karti Chidambaram on charges of money laundering. A day later, Chidambaram described the allegations against him as fake.

Chidambaram had approached the High Court after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a CBI court on June 3.

On Friday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, urged the High Court to grant his client interim protection from arrest till the next date of hearing, PTI reported.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate, orally assured the court on Friday that the agency will not arrest the MP till July 12, PTI reported.

His assurance came after the court said it will not be able to hear the case on Friday, Bar and Bench reported.

“I will not make a statement but it is understood that nothing will happen till then,” Raju said. “My understanding is only till July 12.”

Justice Jasmeet Singh then asked the Enforcement Directorate to file a status report on the investigation before July 12.