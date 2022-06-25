Shanta Gokhale and Kumar Nawathe were among the 22 writers who were awarded the Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation 2021 on Friday.

Twenty-two works in as many languages were awarded by the executive committee of literary organisation.

Gokhale won the award for translating author Lakshmibai Tilak’s Smritichitre from Marathi to English, titled Smritichitre: The Memoirs of a Spirited Wife.

Nawathe, who died in January, received the award for translating Amitav Ghosh’s novel Sea of Poppies from English to Marathi.

PRESS RELEASE: #SahityaAkademi announces its Translation Prize 2021 in 22 languages. pic.twitter.com/GPwXrtGaxh — Sahitya Akademi (@sahityaakademi) June 24, 2022

Besides them, Pori Hiloidari won the award for her translation in Assamese, Neelam Sarin in Dogri, Dharmendra Kurkuri in Hindi, Arjumand Ara in Urdu among others.

The books published between 2015 and 2019 were eligible for the the awards, the Sahitya Akademi said in a statement. Selection committees of three members for each of the 22 languages made the recommendations.

The winners will receive Rs 50,000 each and a copper plaque, the organisation said.