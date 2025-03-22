Hindi novelist and poet Vinod Kumar Shukla has been selected for the 59th Jnanpith Award for 2024, The Indian Express reported on Saturday.

Shukla will be the first person from Chhattisgarh to be conferred with the award.

A release by Bharatiya Jnanpith, which gives out the award, said: “His writings are known for their simplicity, sensitivity and unique writing style. He is also famous for experimental writing in modern Hindi literature. His first booklet of poetry ‘Lagbhag Jai Hind’ was published in 1971. His major novels include ‘Naukar Ki Kameez’. ‘Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rahti Thi’ and ‘Khilega To Dekhenge’.”

The organisation said that Shukla’s poems and stories present the nuances of common life in simple language, The Indian Express reported.

The 88-year-old author will get a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh, a bronze statue of Hindu goddess Vagdevi and a citation. This will be the 12th occasion when a Hindi writer will be given the Jnanpith Award.

On being selected for the award, Shukla told PTI: “This is a great honour in Indian literature, and receiving it is a moment of immense happiness for me. I always strive to write something, and once it gets published, I feel liberated.”

He added: “I had never thought that I would get this award. I never pay attention to awards, others draw my attention to them.”